Mr Irwin, who has served on the assembly agriculture committee since his election in 2007, said speaking up for the farming and wider agri-food industry was “something he prioritises”.

“I am honoured to be appointed the DUP spokesperson on Agriculture and Rural Affairs and to continue my work of representing the voice and views of our farming community,” Mr Irwin commented.

"I have, for many years, put the needs of Northern Ireland’s most vital sector to the forefront and I aim to continue in this important work as an elected representative.

William Irwin MLA

“Despite the obvious lack of an assembly, due to the significant and hugely problematic Northern Ireland Protocol, there is much work to do and I will be pursuing a number of issues in the weeks ahead which are important to our agriculture industry.”

Mr Irwin said his party has “always been a champion for the countryside and for our farmers”. “I will certainly ensure that this strong trend continues as I fulfil this spokesperson role,” he added.