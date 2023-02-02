Irwin appointed DUP Agriculture and Rural Affairs spokesperson
Newry and Armagh DUP assemblyman, William Irwin MLA, has been appointed the party spokesperson on Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
Mr Irwin, who has served on the assembly agriculture committee since his election in 2007, said speaking up for the farming and wider agri-food industry was “something he prioritises”.
“I am honoured to be appointed the DUP spokesperson on Agriculture and Rural Affairs and to continue my work of representing the voice and views of our farming community,” Mr Irwin commented.
"I have, for many years, put the needs of Northern Ireland’s most vital sector to the forefront and I aim to continue in this important work as an elected representative.
“Despite the obvious lack of an assembly, due to the significant and hugely problematic Northern Ireland Protocol, there is much work to do and I will be pursuing a number of issues in the weeks ahead which are important to our agriculture industry.”
Mr Irwin said his party has “always been a champion for the countryside and for our farmers”. “I will certainly ensure that this strong trend continues as I fulfil this spokesperson role,” he added.
"I will be meeting the Permanent Secretary in the coming days and will have a wide ranging engagement on issues that matter to our farming community at this time,” he concluded.