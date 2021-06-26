Irwin calls for politicians to listen to the industry on climate change

Mr Irwin was speaking after Thursday’s DAERA committee meeting where another oral evidence session was held as part of the scrutiny of the Bill.

Mr Irwin said: “The involvement of agri-food industry experts is so vital in this debate and where we have a Bill before us which has united the agri-food industry leaders and representative bodies against it, I feel the input from stakeholders such as the Chief Executive of the Dairy Council Mike Johnston and Conall Donnelly the Executive Director of the Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association, plays an important role in informing MLA’s as to the reality of the Climate Change PMB. The input of these leading industry representatives at the committee meeting was very sobering and left members in no doubt as to the serious ramifications the policy proposal of net zero by 2045 would mean for NI.