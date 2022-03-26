Irwin hosts UFU manifesto meeting

A DUP delegation has met with the Ulster Farmers’ Union at Stormont to hear a presentation on the organisation’s manifesto.

William Irwin MLA who hosted the meeting said it was a very productive engagement and both he and his colleagues in the DUP found much common ground on issues affecting the agri-food sector at this time.

Mr Irwin said: “For my colleagues and I, this was a very useful engagement with the Ulster Farmer’s Union President Victor Chestnutt. The UFU manifesto maps out sensible proposals and important inputs to sustain agriculture in the years ahead.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

arry Harvey MLA, William Irwin MLA, UFU President Victor Chestnutt and Tom Buchanan MLA

“The importance of the Ulster Farmers’ Union as a force for good in agriculture in Northern Ireland cannot be overstated and we saw this clearly during the climate change debate and the engagements and expertise they brought to the table to inform the Assembly as this hotly contested issue was debated.”