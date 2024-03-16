Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During ‘Question Time’ in the Assembly chamber on Monday, Mr Irwin asked the DAERA Minister if he would maintain the bovine TB compensation rate at its current level.

Mr Irwin said: “This was an important and early opportunity to directly question the new Agriculture Minister on his own stance on compensation as I feel there is a need for clarity in terms of what he, as the Minister, sees as the outcome to this process.

“There is certainly no doubt what the farming community think on this issue and I know that many people have completed the consultation expressing their opinion on maintaining compensation levels at 100%.”

He added: “As I said in my remarks in the Assembly Chamber, I firmly believe that if the Minister went ahead and cut the level of compensation, it will create financial hardship for many families.

“The Minister agreed with me in my commentary which is an important statement from the Minister that is now on the public record and one that farmers will read with interest.”

Mr Irwin continued: “I noted the Minister is keen to take a fresh approach to this issue and that will also be of interest to the farming community. As I have said on many occasions, asking the farming community to take a significant hit in compensation whenever we witness no progress on TB eradication, makes no sense and should a policy decision be reached by the Minister that would reduce compensation to the extent proposed, I have no doubt this would greatly impact farming families.”

Mr Irwin concluded: “With the assembly now back up and running there is a vital opportunity for an urgent refocus on TB and it is important that progress is driven forward on reducing incidence levels and ensuring that a strategy is progressed that delivers measurable benefits to farm animal welfare and farm businesses.