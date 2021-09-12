Irwin raises issues over rural planning

Mr Irwin said the input of the Minister, covering issues such as infill sites and houses on farms will have the potential of making it more difficult for rural dwellers.

He stated: “I note that the local Planning Committee on ABC Council will be debating this issue in further detail as part of a workshop and I would urge the Councillors on that committee to put forward a robust response to the Minister’s intervention.

“I note and welcome their comments in the Planning Chamber at a recent meeting in ABC Council where this issue was discussed and reported on. We already have a very strict planning regime for building in the countryside across Northern Ireland and for the limitations to be narrowed even further would in my view be a backwards step.

“I am aware of an instance in recent days where an application submitted to a planning authority in Northern Ireland would have been in line with interpreted policy, however since the Minister’s intervention that is now not the case. The applicant has spent considerable money on preparing an application that now has little chance of success. That in my view is unfair and inconsistent.”

Mr Irwin added: “As I have stated previously, the regulations are open to interpretation, as we see regularly in planning decisions and indeed in Committee decisions and Planners do approach applications with a positive attitude, however I feel this is an attempt by Minister Mallon to further curtail the rules.