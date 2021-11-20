Irwin raises labour shortage with DAERA Minister

MLA William Irwin

Mr Irwin met with local growers recently to hear their views on the issues associated with seasonal work permits. Mr Irwin said the current seasonal work permit system of six months was not working for many sectors and for the mushroom sector meant that after training had been completed, workers had only a limited amount of time left before their permits expired.

Mr Irwin said: “Firstly in response to my concerns and the concerns of the industry, I am grateful for the minister’s response and it is very clear that he is continuing to make important interventions with Westminster who is responsible for setting the immigration and seasonal workers rules.”

He added: “I have explained to the minister that the problem of the length of time a seasonal worker can stay is something that needs urgently addressed to lengthen this period of time in order that growers can sustain their operations and staff can better maximise their potential.”

Mr Irwin continued: “Minister Poots is keen to see change and has raised the matters with DEFRA and the Home Office and has fed in the views of stakeholders and particularly the mushroom sector which is encouraging.

“The minister has provided an evidence paper to the DEFRA Secretary of State and the Minister for Future Borders and Immigration outlining the impact of the Seasonal Agriculture Workers Pilot in Northern Ireland and has made a number of recommendations on how best to cater for Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector, including a recommendation to allow a bespoke system to operate to facilitate the food and drink processing.”

He concluded: “The current system is overdue the publishing of the review of the scheme and the minister has been lobbying for the publishing of the review findings and what the 2022 scheme will include but no detail has been forthcoming.

“The minister remains of the opinion that the UK government will commit to the adoption of a full seasonal agricultural labour route and he will continue to make the case in light of Northern Ireland’s needs in this regard.