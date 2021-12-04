Irwin raises plight of pig producers

Mr Irwin said the problem of pigs backing up on farms was deeply concerning and he pointed to pressures coming in two directions which are deepening the crisis for pig producers. He said whilst the rising costs of feed and energy was a significant issue, this was being exasperated by processors setting what he termed “unfair pricing policies” whereby full price was offered for 80% of stock whilst offloading 100% of stock meant a price cut of £13.50 per pig.

Mr Irwin said: “This is a really concerning situation and I have spoken at length to pig producers who are growing increasingly irate at what is becoming a perfect storm of pressure. It is unsustainable for producers and whilst feed and energy prices rising considerably is one huge concern, the pressure being exerted on farmers from processors is really uncalled for and it certainly seems like processors are letting the farmers down.”

He added: “I raised these issues at the Committee and members shared the concerns raised by pig producers and agreed to send a letter to the Minister outlining our concerns, which is a welcome development. With pigs backing up on farms they then become overweight and processors cut the price for overweight pigs. This is another pressure point for farmers as the longer pigs remain on the farm the more the costs mount and their value reduces.