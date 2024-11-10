Newry and Armagh DUP assemblyman, William Irwin MLA, has said a “loud and clear” rural response is required to send a message to the Labour government that the rule changes on inheritance tax on farms will “irreparably damage the industry in Northern Ireland”.

Mr Irwin was speaking ahead of a planned rally organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union that will take place on Monday 18 November 2024 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

He said: “This is a looming and very real crisis and is the greatest threat to farming in my living memory, for the Labour government to continue on this path I believe will be political folly at its very worst.

“The decision by the Labour government amounts in my view to an attack on farming and the rural farming community, anyone whom I have spoken with is deeply concerned by what this means for their farm business, in terms of sustaining farm operations and encouraging younger family members from continuing the family farm.”

William Irwin MLA. (Pic: Freelance)

Mr Irwin added: “The real outcome of this warped, regressive unfair tax will be to see farming dealt a very damaging blow and it will badly affect the rural economy.

“The issue of food security is a vital one, as is food traceability and the generally very high quality of our locally produced food. This tax risks this in a very real sense and the message needs to get to the Labour government loud and clear that to tax farmers to this extent will literally tear farms apart.”

He concluded: “The rally at the Eikon Centre must mark the start of a co-ordinated campaign against the tax changes and I would encourage anyone who feels strongly about this issue to turn up and make their voice heard.

“I will continue to lobby to protect farming and the rural community and I urge all political parties and representatives in Northern Ireland to do the same.”