Irwin to quiz Minister on TB compensation proposals

At the moment when an animal is found to be infected with TB and slaughtered, the farmer gets compensated at the ‘full market value’ of the animal, something Mr Irwin MLA said should continue. There is currently an ongoing consultation into the compensation for TB infected animals and a proposal exists to gradually reduce compensation over a period of time.

Mr Irwin said: “This is a very hot topic out in the agriculture community at this time and it is brought in to even sharper focus by the fact that DAERA’s action plan on eradication for TB is painfully slow. With this slow pace of progress towards any meaningful action on eradication of TB, or even steps towards a visible reduction in incidence levels, it means talk of reducing compensation sticks in the throat of any farmer I talk to.

“To move towards a situation whereby farmers would be compensated less for their infected animals and efforts around eradication remain visibly non-existent, I feel is detrimental to the industry. I will be asking the Minister in the chamber directly if he will commit to retaining compensation at the current full market value level as that is very clearly the message I am getting out in the agriculture community. It is vital that Minister Muir understands what the industry is saying on this matter.”

Newry and Armagh DUP assemblyman and Stormont Agriculture Committee member, William Irwin MLA, has tabled an oral question to the DAERA Minister asking whether he will commit to maintaining Bovine TB compensation at its current rate. (Pic: stock image)