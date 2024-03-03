Irwin to quiz Minister on TB compensation proposals
and live on Freeview channel 276
At the moment when an animal is found to be infected with TB and slaughtered, the farmer gets compensated at the ‘full market value’ of the animal, something Mr Irwin MLA said should continue. There is currently an ongoing consultation into the compensation for TB infected animals and a proposal exists to gradually reduce compensation over a period of time.
Mr Irwin said: “This is a very hot topic out in the agriculture community at this time and it is brought in to even sharper focus by the fact that DAERA’s action plan on eradication for TB is painfully slow. With this slow pace of progress towards any meaningful action on eradication of TB, or even steps towards a visible reduction in incidence levels, it means talk of reducing compensation sticks in the throat of any farmer I talk to.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“To move towards a situation whereby farmers would be compensated less for their infected animals and efforts around eradication remain visibly non-existent, I feel is detrimental to the industry. I will be asking the Minister in the chamber directly if he will commit to retaining compensation at the current full market value level as that is very clearly the message I am getting out in the agriculture community. It is vital that Minister Muir understands what the industry is saying on this matter.”
He concluded, “The impact of losing animals to TB is significant on the farmer and their families and is a massive pressure to bear financially and the fact that currently compensation remains at full market value is an absolute must for farmers in recovering their losses. The proposals to reduce compensation when incidence levels remain so high is very much putting the cart before the horse and I expect the Minister to give this matter the highest level of consideration before committing to any course of action that would increase rather than decrease the pressure on our farming community. I will certainly use my opportunity to make this case in the strongest possible terms.”