Irwin welcomes united voice on NAP

By The Newsroom
Published 29th May 2025, 15:59 BST

Newry and Armagh DUP assemblyman William Irwin MLA has welcomed the open letter from the Northern Ireland agri-food sector to DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA outlining concerns for the future of farming in the province should NAP proposals be implemented.

With the consultation currently extended to allow further time for responses, Mr Irwin said it was vital that the views of industry stakeholders and representatives were listened to by the minister and his officials.

Mr Irwin stated: “There is no doubt that the entire farming and agri-food industry is alarmed at the contents of the proposed Nutrients Action Programme and the open letter signed by scores of industry stakeholders reinforces this sense of concern.

“I welcome this unity of purpose from the industry and it is important that the Minister and his officials recognise the depth of feeling on this matter.

DAERA Committee members William Irwin MLA and Michelle McIlveen MLA meeting with Lakeland representatives at Stormont on Thursday. (Photo: freelance)DAERA Committee members William Irwin MLA and Michelle McIlveen MLA meeting with Lakeland representatives at Stormont on Thursday. (Photo: freelance)
DAERA Committee members William Irwin MLA and Michelle McIlveen MLA meeting with Lakeland representatives at Stormont on Thursday. (Photo: freelance)

“The open letter clearly states that the industry wants to be part of the solution and rightly points to the lack of progress from other sectors on water quality.”

Mr Irwin concluded: “Water quality is an issue that effects everyone and the government response must be one that brings our industry with it rather than unfairly penalising and hampering the farming and agri-food sector.”

