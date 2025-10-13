Island life and architecture intertwine in Ag Lorg Hy-Brasil documentary

Ag Lorg Hy-Brasil ruminates on an ancient, mythical island off the Connemara coast and why it inspired the Irish exhibit at the 2023 Architecture Biennale in Venice.

The documentary is produced by Red Pepper Productions, Directed by Martin Danneels, Produced by Laura Cranley and Writen by Geoff Power.

It is funded through the ilDÁNA scheme, a joint initiative between TG4 and the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon. Executive Producer for TG4 is Proinsias Ní Ghráinne and the Executive Producer for An Chomhairle Ealaíon is Fionnuala Sweeney.

Islands by their nature are sustainable environments. And so, as we, an island nation, face up to the challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, and the transition to renewable energies, the experience of island life will harden ways in which we can utilise the necessary tools and narratives to inspire more sustainable ways of living.

Primarily filmed on Inis Meáin and Venice, Ag Lorg Hy-Brasil contemplates the textures and rhythms of island life, the travails of what it means to be an islander today. It looks at culture and traditions, and their connectedness. It brings to the fore the symbiotic relationship that exists between islanders, their land, and the sea, and how their existences are formed and shaped by raw materials.

Ag Lorg Hy-Brasil considers these themes through the work of architects Peter Carroll, Mary Laheen, Peter Cody, Elizabeth Hatz, and Joseph Mackey who each brought their impressions of island life to the 2023 Irish exhibit at the Architecture Biennale in Venice. In their exhibit, they pondered ways in which we could draw on the connections that islanders have with their elemental surroundings.

The key individuals involved in the exhibit include not only architects, but also farmers, stone engravers, rope artists, and textile producers. The documentary observes the merging of these skills and components; indeed, the concept purports to show how pure and organic architecture is, especially given the constraints of a desolate Irish landscape.

The film ponders the exigencies of island life, questioning how people elsewhere in Ireland could tackle climate change by living more sustainably and being more self-sufficient, as islanders have had to be. Finally, we pose the inevitable question: ‘Where exactly is Hy-Brasil? And what significance, if any, does it hold for us today?’

1 . Elizabeth Hatz, Peter Cody, Mary Laheen, Peter Carroll and Joseph Macken: Architects on Inis Meáin Elizabeth Hatz, Peter Cody, Mary Laheen, Peter Carroll and Joseph Macken: Architects on Inis Meáin Photo: TG4 Photo Sales

3 . Elizabeth Hatz and Mary Laheen in front of their film on Inis Meáin Elizabeth Hatz and Mary Laheen in front of their film on Inis Meáin Photo: TG4 Photo Sales

4 . Peadar Mór Ó Conghaile, Inis Meáin Peadar Mór Ó Conghaile, Inis Meáin Photo: TG4 Photo Sales