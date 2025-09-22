Island Voices 2025 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
To mark the 75th anniversary of the publication of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, the first book in The Chronicles of Narnia series, Island Voices 2025 will feature a series of lunchtime lectures exploring Lewis’s cultural identity and literary legacy.
Through a series of events over the autumn months, guest speakers will explore how Lewis’s Irish and Ulster-Scots background shaped his worldview, imagination, and writing style.
The lecture series will feature renowned speakers including Dr Sharon Jones, Antain Mac Lochlainn, and Dr Frank Ferguson, each offering fresh perspectives on Lewis’s identity as both an Irishman and an Ulster-Scot – and how those dual influences echo through his work, which has been translated into many languages, including Irish.
The first event takes place on Thursday, September 25, at 1pm in the Guildhall, where Dr Sharon Jones will present “Listening to Lewis’s Irish Voice: Narnia Re-visited”.
This talk will explore how Lewis’s background as a medievalist and his deep connection to Ireland informed the mythic landscapes and themes of the Narnia series.
Further events in the series include:
Thursday, October 23: “The Road to Nairnia” featuring Irish language writer Antain Mac Lochlainn.
Thursday, November 27: “Onwards to Narnia and Hame by the Sandy Loanen” featuring Ulster University’s Dr Frank Ferguson.
These talks will continue to explore Lewis’s Irish and Ulster-Scots heritage and the ways in which this duality of identity helped shape one of the most timeless fantasy series ever written.
Pól Ó Frighil, from Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Languages Team, which organises the event, said: “We’re excited to present Island Voices 2025, celebrating the 75th anniversary of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. This year’s programme offers a unique opportunity to explore CS Lewis’s dual identity as an Irish and Ulster-Scots writer.
“With contributions from leading scholars, we hope to deepen public understanding of Lewis’s legacy and inspire greater appreciation for the shared literary traditions of Irish and Ulster-Scots heritage.”
Light refreshments will be served from 12.30pm before each talk. Admission is free, but booking is essential.
To reserve your place, please contact (028) 71 376 579 or email [email protected]
For full event details, and further information on the speakers, please visit www.derrystrabane.com/islandvoices
This programme is jointly supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Good Relations programme.