Isuzu dealer Monaghan Brothers to sponsor local wheelchair basketball club and U15 girls football team

Lisnaskea’s Monaghan Brothers Isuzu is excited to announce it will be sponsoring the kits of two local sports clubs for the upcoming year, showcasing the dealership’s unwavering commitment to promoting the accessibility of sport within its community.

Over the coming season, Monaghan Brothers Isuzu will feature on the kits of SouthWest Storm Wheelchair Basketball Club and Lisnaskea Rovers U15 Girls Football Club.

The former competes in the NI Wheelchair Basketball League, opening the season with a hard-fought defeat to BC Wolves from Cookstown. Lisnaskea Rovers U15 Girls currently compete the Brendan Keogh Youth League.

Commenting on the season ahead, brand specialist and marketing manager at Monaghan Brothers Isuzu, Robert Coulter, said: “We are very excited to get involved with both clubs this season. Making sport accessible to all is a key initiative that we want to promote within the community, and the sponsorships give us the opportunity to share the positive stories of these teams.”

Regional sales manager at Isuzu UK, Alan Coyle, added: “The two sponsorships highlight Monaghan Brothers’ commitment to making a strong difference in its local area, enabling opportunities for anyone to get involved with sport, whether it be football, basketball, or anything in between.

“This resonates strongly with the Isuzu UK brand’s drive to promote sports through its partnerships with the Football Association and Welsh Rugby Union.”

Co Fermanagh-based Monaghan Brothers Isuzu has been in business since 1958 and is one of the latest dealerships to join the Pick-Up Professionals, taking on the Isuzu brand in 2022. The family-owned dealership prides itself on building success on its core values of trust, reliability, and community service.

Quickly establishing a reputation for its commitment to sports initiatives, the dealer has engaged in partnerships spanning Gaelic football, motor bike racing, football, and wheelchair basketball.