They raised a total of £1,731 for Marie Curie after hosting their twilight walk at Glenpark Estate in September which was well attended by the local community.

The club also held their annual table quiz night which had a terrific turnout of 29 teams attending. Sixteen of club members attended the Tyrone county dinner where Cappagh YFC won 12 individual awards and most importantly won ‘superclub’ once again.

Cappagh YFC hosted their juniors social in Dunmullan Hall with a great turn out for fun and games with Embrace Socials.

Members of Cappagh YFC making a cheque presentation recently. Picture: Cappagh YFC

In December we had two teams attended the county quiz with Cappagh YFC's juniors placing first and their senior team placing second.