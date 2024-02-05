It has been a very busy autumn for all at Cappagh YFC
They raised a total of £1,731 for Marie Curie after hosting their twilight walk at Glenpark Estate in September which was well attended by the local community.
The club also held their annual table quiz night which had a terrific turnout of 29 teams attending. Sixteen of club members attended the Tyrone county dinner where Cappagh YFC won 12 individual awards and most importantly won ‘superclub’ once again.
Cappagh YFC hosted their juniors social in Dunmullan Hall with a great turn out for fun and games with Embrace Socials.
In December we had two teams attended the county quiz with Cappagh YFC's juniors placing first and their senior team placing second.
The club enjoyed many turns and trips including Omagh PSNI station and Strathroy Dairy and ended the year with a trip to Antrim Castle Gardens to see the festive lights.