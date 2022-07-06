It has been a very busy time for all at Randalstown YFC

In April the cast of ‘A Rubbish Situation’ took to the Millennium Forum stage for the arts festival gala.

A great time was had by all, and the night was topped off with an award for best choral piece for Randalstown.

Senior members attended the YFCU AGM and conference in the Armagh City Hotel where they enjoyed the Saturday night dinner dance.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Randalstown YFC members ready for the barbecue

Richard Johnston picked up first place overall in Ulster Young Farmer 21-25 age category, Jack Johnston gained fourth place in the 25-30 age category, and multiple presidents awards were won by Randalstown members.

The club was delighted to be awarded the Pam Robinson Cup for member retention and the Linda Steele Cup for environmental work.

With the return of summer events, Randalstown kicked off the sporting season with the first sports night of the year in April, where a whopping 56 football teams and nine tug of war teams were in attendance.

Thank you to the clubs who supported the night to make it such a success.

Randalstown YFC tug of war team at Armagh Show

Two weeks later, the club was excited to host their long-awaited neon themed barbecue on May 14th. Neon face paint and glow sticks went down a treat on the night

Member success continued at Balmoral Show with Alison Thompson and Gemma McNeilly competing in the floral art finals, where Alison was placed first in her age category.

The tug of war team was placed second in the advanced section of the competition, and Oisin McAteer and David Thompson won first overall in the tractor handling competition, well done everyone.

June saw members participating in the stock judging competition in Ballymena Market.

The junior boys at Ballymoney Show

Well done to Eimear Kelly and Jack McNeilly who were placed first and third in the 16-18 age category, and to Victoria Stewart who was placed third in the 21-25 age category.

At Ballymoney Show, Randalstown junior boys won first place and the senior girls came second in the football competition.

The tug of war team gained second place at Ballymoney Show and went on to win first overall at Armagh Show a week later.

The club looks forward to what the rest of the summer programme has in store.

Club leader Steven Doole and secretary Elizabeth Adair at the YFCU AGM and conference

‘A Rubbish Situation’ cast members at the arts festival gala