It has been busy couple of months for everyone at Bleary YFC

Friday, November 3, saw Bleary YFC welcome Killinchy YFC for the first leg of the clubs exchange.

A huge thank you to DJNI who came along and provided a great night's craic through a speed quiz.

Bleary YFC committee and members took part in a campaign run by the Health and Well-Being Committee to mark stress awareness day on November 2.

Members in front of some of Hunniford's fleet. Picture: Bleary YFC

On November 7 two teams of Bleary YFC members headed to Dromore High School to take part in the group debate heats.

Well done to both teams who made it through to the finals.

On November 19 Bleary YFC welcomed Jurassic Ark Encounters and their friendly critters along to learn all about them.

An enjoyable night was had with some enjoying it more than others.

Jessica Minish, Ellie Roberts and Sarah Ruddell. Picture: Bleary YFC

On December 1, some 50 members headed to Hunnifords to see and hear all about their business from their livestock to their contacting business.

A huge thank you to Hunnifords for having the club.

Saturday, December 9, saw Bleary YFC hold its first festive coffee morning.

The club is pleased to say that it raised £810 for both the Children’s Hospice and club funds.

Helen Laird, Ben Allen, Zoe Maguire and Amy Ritchie. Picture: Bleary YFC

Thank you to everyone who donated anything and came along to support the club and the charity.

Bleary YFC’s last meeting of 2023 saw members take to the ice at Dundonald Ice Bowl. Some definitely found it easier than others but none the less everyone thoroughly enjoyed the night.

The first meeting of 2024 was the AGM. Bleary YFC would like to thank all outgoing office bearers and wish anyone who has stepped into or are continuing a role the best of luck for 2024-25.