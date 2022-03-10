It’s all in the show - 153rd Balmoral Show launched as countdown gets underway

Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event returns in May, with four fun-filled days out for the whole family.

Taking place at Balmoral Park, Lisburn from Wednesday 11 May to Saturday 14 May 2022, the show prides itself on offering something for everyone.

From prize winning livestock, an unrivalled array of trade stands, the mouth-watering NI Food Pavilion showcasing the very best of local produce, as well as a wide range of family entertainment and attractions, this spectacular agri-food show is not to be missed!

The 153rd Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank was launched at Balmoral Park by Operation Director Rhonda Geary. With nine weeks to go, plans are well underway with the Show taking place from Wednesday 11 May – Saturday 14 May 2022.

Rhonda Geary, operations director, said: “We are delighted to officially launch the 2022 Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank.

“This week marks the nine-week countdown until the 153rd Balmoral Show and plans are well underway for Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event.

“We are delighted to welcome visitors back to Balmoral Park this May for the 2022 show.

“Last year, we ran the event in September, however, we are thrilled to be returning to our usual May date, kicking off the showing season here in Northern Ireland.”

The show will welcome back a full schedule of showjumping classes, including the return of international showjumping, as well as the return of sheep classes to the line-up.

Also returning to the Main Arena will be the RAF parachute team and polo exhibition.

This year there will be special performances from a military band and an exciting dog display during the show.

Visitors can look forward to the return of many family favourites - the children’s farm, Downtown show stage, healthy horticulture area and BBC roadshow, as well as many mobile family attractions all returning to the showgrounds.

This year, the RUAS will also be marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a number of special activities across show days.

Rhonda continued: ‘‘We cannot wait to bring Balmoral back for 2022 and, as always, the show promises to be a fun-filled day out, with so much to see and do.

“Whether you’re looking for family fun, fantastic food or the chance to view exceptional livestock, it’s all in the show!

‘‘We would like to thank our sponsors for their continued support, especially our principal sponsor Ulster Bank and our platinum sponsors ABP, Marks & Spencer’s, SPAR and TESCO.”

Mark Crimmins, regional managing director, Ulster Bank NI, said the return to a full-scale Balmoral Show in 2022 is a mark of the resilience of the farming community.

“The Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank, continues to be the leading event in the Northern Ireland agricultural calendar and, after last year’s hybrid show, there will be a huge appetite to see the return of a full-scale event.

“We have supported the RUAS as principal sponsor of the show since 2009 and are proud to play a role in its continued success.

“This sponsorship reflects Ulster Bank’s broader commitment to the local agri-food sector and, while we know there are many challenges facing the industry, there are also a lot of opportunities.

“Our message to farmers and producers is that we are here to help you maximise these and have the people and expertise to support your goals.