It’s been an action-packed summer for the Rural Support team
Summer 2022 has been action-packed for the team at Rural Support, who enjoyed getting back on the road and visiting many of the local agricultural shows.
Rural Support kick-started show season at Ballymoney Show on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 June.
The sun was shining, and the local community came out in force to support the first show since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The team have enjoyed being out in full force and attending as many of the local shows as possible.
Most Popular
-
1
Offers over £650,000 for 34 acre farm with extensive range of cattle sheds, silos and workshops
-
2
‘Intense grief’ after accident claims life of young lorry driver
-
3
Northern Ireland Charolais Club hold AGM at Dungannon Rugby Club
-
4
Grazing, milking robots and cross-breeding the focus of Lely open day
-
5
Wessex machinery comes to the West
From Ballymena to Castlewellan, Limavady to Clogher and everywhere in between - Rural Support were excited to be back out meeting farmers and farming families in their local areas.
With shows cancelled over the past couple of years, it was great to have in-person events once more, where the team could talk, engage, and listen to those who called by the stand and were interested in the services and programmes Rural Support offers.
Hannah Kirkpatrick, marketing and communications co-ordinator, commented: “What a summer it has been out and about at the local shows.
“We kick-started the summer at Ballymoney Show in June and finished it off in Fermanagh just past in August.
“It was great to be back out, talking and engaging with farmers and farming families.
“We are so excited to be back out and about again, seeing familiar faces and meeting some new ones too.
“It has been great to have a presence at most of the shows this year and see so many call by the stand to say hello.”
Being back at the local shows this year has enabled Rural Support to carry on with the fantastic work they do by providing support for farmers and farming families across NI.
Their physical presence at the shows has given many people the opportunity to ask questions and have the much-needed conversations in relation to getting the support they need.
To find out more about the range of services and programmes available at Rural Support, head to the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone the Support Line on Freephone 0800 138 1678 available Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm.