It’s been an action-packed summer for the Rural Support team

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rural Support kick-started show season at Ballymoney Show on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 June.

The sun was shining, and the local community came out in force to support the first show since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team have enjoyed being out in full force and attending as many of the local shows as possible.

Staff member Hannah Kirkpatrick and Edwin Poots at Ballymoney Show

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Ballymena to Castlewellan, Limavady to Clogher and everywhere in between - Rural Support were excited to be back out meeting farmers and farming families in their local areas.

With shows cancelled over the past couple of years, it was great to have in-person events once more, where the team could talk, engage, and listen to those who called by the stand and were interested in the services and programmes Rural Support offers.

Hannah Kirkpatrick, marketing and communications co-ordinator, commented: “What a summer it has been out and about at the local shows.

“We kick-started the summer at Ballymoney Show in June and finished it off in Fermanagh just past in August.

David Brown UFU President at Rural Support Stand at Castlewellan Show

“It was great to be back out, talking and engaging with farmers and farming families.

“We are so excited to be back out and about again, seeing familiar faces and meeting some new ones too.

“It has been great to have a presence at most of the shows this year and see so many call by the stand to say hello.”

Being back at the local shows this year has enabled Rural Support to carry on with the fantastic work they do by providing support for farmers and farming families across NI.

Staff member Keelin at Clogher Valley Show

Their physical presence at the shows has given many people the opportunity to ask questions and have the much-needed conversations in relation to getting the support they need.