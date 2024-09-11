It’s been an eventful summer for Holestone YFC

The summer months has been busy for Holestone Young Farmers’ Club, with competitions and local agricultural shows.

In May Jessica McConnell was placed first in the YFCU wool handling competition at the Balmoral Show.

Towards the end of May Holestone Young Farmers’ Club hosted an exchange with ForFar JAC, with a range of fun activities such as farm tours, scrapyard golf and pub crawl to Portrush ending at Straid barbecue.

In June, 28 members competed in the Co Antrim beef and sheep stock judging competition.

Holestone YFC members pictured with exchange (ForFar JAC) on one of the tours to Ballylagan Organic Farm. Picture: Holestone YFC

Congratulations to the following members for placing in the beef stock judging, within their respective age categories: Harry Cubitt was fourth, Oliver Taggart was third, Thomas Wilson was first, Paul McCrea was third, Jacob McAuley was fourth, Craig Robson was third, Louise Moore was first, Jack Stewart was fourth.

A further congratulations must go to the following members for placing in the sheep stock judging competition, as well within their age categories: Oliver Taggart was fourth, Kaitlin Andrews was third, Jessica McConnell was first, Rachel McCartney was second.

Following on, Holestone YFC's officer bearers and assistants attended local primary schools to inform potential P7s on what Holestone YFC and the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster has to offer, hoping to welcome potential new members in September.

Leading onto July, Holestone YFC held a summer slippery football club meeting and attended their local Antrim Agricultural Show, with many members taking part in a variety of county competitions.

Club member Jessica McConnell pictured holding her first place rosette for winning the YFCU wool handling competition at the Balmoral Show. Picture: Holestone YFC

Holestone YFC was placed third overall at the show.

In August Holestone YFC headed back to ForFar JAC for the return leg of the exchange with a trip to Perth Show, distilleries and farm tours, all members had a brilliant weekend.

To conclude the summer programme members headed to The Lake in Kilrea for their annual day trip, followed by Curry’s Amusement Park in Portrush and to finish the members headed to the Bushtown Hotel in Coleraine for a meal.

Holestone YFC look forward to starting the 2024/25 winter programme, welcoming new and existing members.