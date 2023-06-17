It’s official! Its finally summer time and the Comber earlies have arrived

This variety, like Jersey Royals, have protected geographic indicator status (PGI) meaning that they are unique to the particular area in County Down that they come from. In France Champagne enjoys the same elevated status as does Italian Parma ham. These unique potatoes benefit from sandy soil and sea salty air which helps to create a soft skinned and tender textured. They have a creamy, nutty taste that need little more than a dollop of butter or tossing in a simple dressing while hot.

Potato consumption has decreased in recent times with consumers favouring rice and pasta instead. The perception is that potatoes are high maintenance and require preparation beforehand. Frankly I’d rather go to a little effort to scrub a spud that I know the exact provenance of rather than open a packet of indiscernable pasta or rice from dubious origins. You don’t need to peel the Comber Early, or any other potatoes for that matter, as most of the nutrition is in the skin and why waste it?

While simply boiled Comber Earlies with a good dollop of butter is great, the recipes this week use other ingredients. Beef and potatoes is a classic dish and here roasted Earlies are topped with slow roast barbecue brisket, some pickled red onions and Young Buck blue cheese. This is a plonk in the middle of the table and tuck in dish – nothing fancy but really delicious and a showcase for some lovely local ingredients. The other recipe is for the Indian snack Pakoras where the potatoes are cooked, coarsely mashed and tossed in a spicy batter before frying. They’re topped with some minty cucumber yoghurt. No plates required and the perfect dish to enjoy in the garden on a summers evening.

The annual Comber Potato Festival is back next weekend on the 24th June in the village. The venue has changed this year to the carpark beside the leisure centre giving more room for everything you could wish to celebrate the iconic local potato. There are chef’s demonstrations, talks by producers, lots of potato dishes to try, music and even a potato themed afternoon tea created by the students of South Eastern Regional College. Full details available from – visitardsandnorthdown.com/wahts-on/summer-food-festival/comber-earlies-food-festival.