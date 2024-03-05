ITV announce Jimmy Doherty to front their 2024 weekend morning schedule

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This follows Jimmy’s successful daytime series for the channel in February 2024 – the five-part ‘Jimmy’s Taste Of Florida.’

Jimmy will host the brand new 11-episode series, produced by Rock Oyster, alongside TV chef and presenter Shivi Ramotaur on Sunday mornings.

The pair will provide viewers with a show packed with food, family and lifestyle from the barn on Jimmy’s thriving family farm in the beautiful Suffolk countryside – Farmhouse Breakfast HQ.

Hugely popular TV presenter, cook and farmer Jimmy Doherty is set to front ITV’s new weekend morning schedule. (Pic supplied by Belle PR)

Jimmy commented: “I am absolutely delighted to be a core part of ITV’s new breakfast schedule.

“Alongside the brilliant Shivi, we’ll be bringing the viewers exactly what they need from Sunday morning TV – relaxed viewing, plenty of enjoyment for the family, and all on the site of my wonderful working farm which brings plenty of entertainment itself!

“I look forward to sharing fun-packed sunny mornings on the farm with ITV viewers.”

