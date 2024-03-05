ITV announce Jimmy Doherty to front their 2024 weekend morning schedule

Hugely popular TV presenter, cook and farmer, Jimmy Doherty, is set to front ITV’s new weekend morning schedule with a brand new show ‘Jimmy and Shivi’s Farmhouse Breakfast’.
By Joanne Knox
Published 5th Mar 2024, 12:51 GMT
This follows Jimmy’s successful daytime series for the channel in February 2024 – the five-part ‘Jimmy’s Taste Of Florida.’

Jimmy will host the brand new 11-episode series, produced by Rock Oyster, alongside TV chef and presenter Shivi Ramotaur on Sunday mornings.

The pair will provide viewers with a show packed with food, family and lifestyle from the barn on Jimmy’s thriving family farm in the beautiful Suffolk countryside – Farmhouse Breakfast HQ.

Hugely popular TV presenter, cook and farmer Jimmy Doherty is set to front ITV’s new weekend morning schedule. (Pic supplied by Belle PR)Hugely popular TV presenter, cook and farmer Jimmy Doherty is set to front ITV’s new weekend morning schedule. (Pic supplied by Belle PR)
Jimmy commented: “I am absolutely delighted to be a core part of ITV’s new breakfast schedule.

“Alongside the brilliant Shivi, we’ll be bringing the viewers exactly what they need from Sunday morning TV – relaxed viewing, plenty of enjoyment for the family, and all on the site of my wonderful working farm which brings plenty of entertainment itself!

“I look forward to sharing fun-packed sunny mornings on the farm with ITV viewers.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV, added: “Jimmy and Shivi’s Farmhouse Breakfast will provide a wholesome start to your weekend mornings away from the studio - your weekends start with us on ITV.”

