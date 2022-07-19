Jalex gear up for big on farm gimmer sale

This is now one of the most popular venues as farmers source their flock replacements and can be assured of the quality right across the 1200 head that are to go under the hammer.

Once again there will be a nice mix of females on offer including Suffolk x Cheviot Mules, Suffolk x Cheviot, Cheviot Mules, Texel x Mules, Texel x Suffolk, Pedigree Texel, Beltex x Cheviot Mules, Mules, Charollais x Beltex and Border Leicester. All will be Enzo and Toxo vaccinated.

James Little from H&H will be in the rostrum, and for those who wish to bid from home please register on marteye via Harrison and Hetherington. All stock are eligible for export to GB.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Auctioneer James Little chats to James Alexander as they discuss plans for the forthcoming Annual on-farm Jalex Flock gimmer sale which is set to take place on Wednesday evening 3rd August at 7pm sharp

To view the sheep in advance contact James Alexander 07816775501.