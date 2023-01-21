Jalex Jewels in lamb Suffolk sale now live

There are 23 hand picked lots from his award winning Jalex flock going under the hammer via the online sales platform marteye.ie.Bidding closes on Sunday evening (22nd) from 7pm.

The Alexander family will offer one gimmer to raise money for Air Ambulance NI, lot 71 is sired by Scrogton Snapchat and is in lamb to the 7k Howgillfoot ram secured at Shrewsbury in 2020.

Advertisement

This is a great opportunity to tap into genetics from this leading flock, and at the same time raise monies for this essential service.

The Jalex online sale is a real opportunity to tap into leading geentics from the reserve top placed flock in the UK

All of the lots are available to view and to bid on via marteye, and are eligible for export to the UK and Ireland.

This selection from Jalex represents the entire batch of 2021 born females, with all of them due to lamb from 12th February to the highly regarded 7k Howgillfoot ram. Buy with confidence as the flock is MV accredited, on heptavac P system, Enzo and Toxo Vaccinated and is scrapie monitored.

Advertisement

To get in on the sales action make sure you are registered on marteye as a buyer with Harrison and Hetherington. The auction is listed as Inlambuary and Jalex Jewels Timed Sale. For enquiries contact James Alexander 07816775501.

Lot 49 at this weekend's online sale of in lamb gimmers for James Alexander. The sale features a number of handpicked females from his award winning Jalex flock, and is run solely on marteye.ie

Advertisement