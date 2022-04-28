Jalex Select an absolute must for suckler farmers

There are two bulls included in the sale including this son of Trueman Natkingcole (Lot 55) and a well made Blue (Lot 56)

The sale which takes place at 12.30pm sharp on farm at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown is the largest of its kind in the country, and has become a firm favourite with farmers sourcing their suckler replacements due to the excellent quality of the stock on offer.

The first lots set to go under the hammer are freshly calved outfits, followed by 50 top class springers due from sale date onwards. There are two bulls catalogued, one Limousin and a British Blue (lots 55 & 56). Ready to head straight to work, these bulls have been commercially produced with excellent breeding in their pedigrees and are highly suitable for commercial or pure work.

The majority of the sale comprises of approximately 150 in calf heifers which are due to calve from mid August onwards. All of the service details, sex of calf and due dates are listed in the online catalogue which is available to view at www.jalexlivestock.com. This fully illustrated online catalogue allows you to short list a few lots from home. All lots are available to view on farm prior to the sale, or on sale morning. Due to the large number of cattle the sale must start at 12.30pm so buyers are encouraged to get on the road in good time to have a good look around ahead of this.

This powerhouse of a Charolais is carrying a heifer calf to Brookland Poet (Limousin). She is fully registered and sells with pedigree papers.

For those wishing to bid online you must register with Harrison & Hetherington on Marteye. Auctioneer James Little is very much looking forward to the Jalex Select sale, and can be contacted in advance for enquiries on 07872840685.

All stock can be exported to Ireland and UK and delivered to agreed locations to suit.

James Alexander is more than happy for visitors to call and view the heifers prior to the sale, and would ask that you get in touch in advance by contacting him on 07816775501.

James Alexander extends a warm welcome to the forthcoming Jalex Select Sale of 200 commercial in calf heifers which takes place on Saturday 30th April at his farm 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown.

The sale kicks off with a number of freshly calved outfits and approximately 50 in-calf heifers due in May.