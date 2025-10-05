Jalex Select is one not to miss this Friday night!

Get your sights on the largest offering of in calf heifers to be offered for sale this autumn from one consignor, not just in NI but right across the UK and Ireland.

James Alexander and his team welcome you to his on farm Jalex Select sale which takes place at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown, on Friday evening (10 October). Given the numbers on offer they would ask buyers to arrive in good time as the sale will start promptly at 6pm.

Jalex sourced heifers have excelled for buyers time and time again with this year’s suckled calf sale at Ballymena Mart leading prices and prize winners dominated by calves out of Jalex stock.

This is exactly the result that James Alexander is after.

If it's colour you're after, the Jalex on farm sale has it in abundance! This is lot 179 which sells on Friday evening (10 October) at 6pm.

“I was blown away by the calves out of our heifers at the recent opening suck calf sale. Our buyers were keen to show me the calves they had produced and the quality and way that they had been reared and produced for the sale was simply fantastic. As we turn our sights to the forthcoming heifer sale we feel that we have without doubt the best offering to date that we have ever brought for auction.” James explained.

The majority of lots are eligible for immediate export, check status on individual lots on catalogue as there are a small number that may not qualify. Export can be arranged cross channel to either Andrew Ewings or H&H, Carlisle. Stock heading to the South of Ireland can be coordinated for export.

Viewing is from 3pm on sale day, or by appointment in advance of sale.

The auction is once again being conducted by James Little, Harrison & Hetherington. For those wishing to bid online please ensure you are registered and approved on Marteye through H&H.

Lot 94 is an exceptional heifer carrying a heifer calf to the highly successful Limousin stock bull P381.

The fully illustrated sales catalogue is available to view now at https://handh.marteye.ie

All breeding and service information is included for each lot, in addition to calving date, sex of calf etc.

It comprises of 160 plus in calf heifers, six service age bulls (pedigree and hybrid), one exceptional maiden show heifer and three maidens.

For pre sale enquiries contact James Alexander on 07816775501 or James Little on 07872840685.