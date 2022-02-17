Jam-packed January sales at Ballymena

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,212 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 76%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £7,700 for a Massey Ferguson 590 tractor 1978, outside items selling to £9,000 for a Kane 15tn dump trailer 2016 and inside items selling to £740 for a Honda 250 quad.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 25th February with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, 14th February, with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday, 24th February.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery and Vehicles: £9,000 for a Kane 15tn dump trailer 2016, £8,300 for a 24ft drawbar cattle trailer made by Montracon 1997, £7,700 for a Massey Ferguson 590 tractor 1978, £7,000 for a McHale 991 wrapper, £5,000 for a Major 2400gln slurry tanker with Redrock boom fitted, £4,800 for a JCB 3CX Site Master, £4,300 for a Nugent tri-axle cattle trailer, £4,300 for a £4,300 for a Dribber bar, slurrykat reeler & 500m pipe, £4,000 for a 16ft twin axle trailer with bale extension, £4,000 for a Nissan Navara Tekna 2011 and £3,900 for a Zetor 7011 tractor 1984.