Jamisons support Open Farm weekend

Harvesting new season Home Guard potatoes on Adrian and Nigel Jamisons farm near Ballycastle. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

The free event will see almost 30 farms that are participating in one of Northern Ireland’s biggest awareness initiatives, that seeks to reconnect consumers with farms and farm producers, as well as showcasing the excellent work farmers do in caring for their local environment.

Although no visitors can attend the farms, online viewers will get to see a schedule of live activities from 10am-4pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as enjoying farm videos of each participating farm streamed online across Open Farm Weekend’s social media channels and shown at www.openfarmweekend.com

Brothers Adrian and Nigel Jamison, who own and run the business are keeping up the family’s potato-growing tradition instigated by their father Tom over 50 years ago. The north Antrim area is renowned for its soil which gives potatoes here a distinct look and taste and the family feel lucky to be able to harvest these in such beautiful locations beside the sea. Adrian runs a dairy and beef farm alongside his wife Noreen and children David and Kerry in the townland of Lavin and holds significant roles as Chairman of the NI Ploughing Championship and Vice-Chairman of the Randox Northern Ireland Potato Festival which showcases all that is good about the mighty spud.