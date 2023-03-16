JCB wins its biggest ever UK order as farmer invests in £87.5 million worth of machines

The huge order has been placed by Perth-based Morris Leslie Plant Hire almost 50 years after founder, Morris Leslie, started the company on his parents’ farm in the Carse of Gowrie, near Perth.

Today his company operates across the UK, with many of his firm’s customers working in the agricultural sector, particularly in Scotland. Mr Leslie also owns and operates four arable farms in Perthshire and Angus covering a total of 2,000 acres.

Morris Leslie Plant Hire’s new machines include a bumper deal for 50 JCB backhoe loaders, at a time when new figures show a resurgence in demand for backhoes in the UK, with the market growing by more than 12 per cent in 2022. The investment will also see the company take delivery of Loadall telescopic handlers, excavators, site dumpers, and compaction equipment, underlining its commitment to provide customers with the most up-to-date machines possible.

Morris Leslie, whose firm has bought £87.5 m worth of JCB machines. Image: Frome Photography

Manufactured at JCB’s factories in Rocester and Cheadle, Staffordshire, all the new machines are powered by the latest Stage V engines which deliver low emissions. The order will be supplied by dealer Scot JCB to Morris Leslie’s 14 nationwide depots throughout 2023.

Mr Leslie said: “Our business was founded on a farm in 1974 and I am proud that farmers and the wider agricultural community continue to be vitally important to the success of the company today . This order ensures we can continue to support them with the very latest and best equipment.

“We are delighted to have agreed our largest ever order with our long-term partner JCB to support our 2023 growth plans and by the end of the year our entire JCB fleet will be operating with the latest Stage V engines.

“The backhoe loader part of the order is particularly pleasing, and we look forward to seeing ongoing growth of our JCB 3CX fleet.”