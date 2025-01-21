JCB wins 'Machine of the Year' award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

JCB secured Silver in the prestigious “Machine of the Year” award at the LAMMA agricultural machinery show – the largest event of its kind in Britain – at NEC Birmingham last week.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The all-new JCB Telemaster TM280S telescopic wheeled loader was recognised for its productivity, operator comfort and innovative engineering ahead of a host of other new farming machines launched at the show.

JCB Agriculture Managing Director, John Smith, said: “No stone has been left unturned in developing the new TM280S as a highly capable, operator-friendly materials handling machine for farming and related industries, so we’re delighted this has been recognised by the LAMMA show organisers with this award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s testament to everyone’s work carried out at factories across the JCB group that we now have a very competitive addition to our market-leading range of telescopic wheeled loaders with appeal to new farming customers at home and overseas.”

The Silver award for Machine of the Year was presented at the LAMMA show to (from left) Richard Brooks, Chief Innovation Director, Ajay Patil, Group Business Director, and John Smith, JCB Agriculture Managing Director.

JCB’s Telemaster machines are the only ones of this type engineered and built in Britain –manufactured at JCB’s Earthmovers factory in Cheadle, Staffordshire, the TM280S features an innovative chassis design, and a unique transmission engineered and manufactured at JCB Transmissions, Wrexham and a 130hp DieselMAX engine designed and built at JCB Power Systems, Derby.

Together with a spacious cabin from JCB Cab Systems at Uttoxeter, the newcomer offers farmers a powerful and highly productive machine in a mid-size package that will be perfect for daily chores on dairy, beef and other livestock farms.

Its telescopic boom lifts 2.75 tonnes to 4.8 metres and the unique DualTech VT transmission provides flexible and highly controllable hydrostatic drive when working at low speed before switching to direct mechanical drive at travel speeds for maximum power-efficiency and fuel economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing just 2.6 metres tall – a key objective to ensure the machine can enter traditional farm buildings with low doorways – the new model provides great all-round visibility from its central driving position so that operators can work with confidence in and around farm buildings to get jobs completed quickly during a busy farming day.