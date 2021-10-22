Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper are ‘Flying the Flag for British Agriculture’

Jeremy Clarkson.

The dynamic duo were announced as the winners of the inaugural award during the special celebration of creative thinking, innovative and dedicated British farmers.

Sharing the news, the Grand Tour Facebook page listed their achievements as, “Farming, Sheeping,

Tractoring, Flying the Flag for British Agriculture”.

During an episode of the hit show, Clarkson’s Farm, the man behind Diddly Squat Farm was seen pondering his entry to the British Farming Awards.

Indeed, he had high hopes of being crowned ‘Farmer of the Year’ as he reflected on a number of entertaining mishaps featured throughout the series.

The show charts the highs and lows of farming as straight-talking Clarkson gets to grips with machinery, land and livestock on his 1,000-acre set-up near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds.

Fans were delighted when it was announced it would be returning for a second series, while Clarkson’s dedicated side-kick quipped it should be known as ‘Kaleb’s Farm’ going forward.