Jersey calf claims top honours at 19th multi-breed dairy show

Exhibited by the Sizzler Syndicate, Rory Timlin, Andrew Kennedy, David Simpson and Mark Henry, the 11-month-old heifer Treasure Andreas Fernleaf ET, caught the eye of judge Sam Wake, Blydale Herd, North Hants, to secure a red rosette in the breed’s strongest class of the day.

“This is a beautifully balanced and well-blended heifer, with a great frame and openness of rib. She simply oozes style and ring presence, and could compete on the world stage,” said Sam Wake who was making his Northern Ireland judging debut.

Later in the day, Treasure Andreas Fernleaf ET competed against her Holstein and Ayrshire counterparts to win the Blondin Sires-sponsored interbreed championship, and the Clandeboye Cup, presented by Mark Logan in memory of Lady Dufferin.

The interbreed line-up came under scrutiny from coloured breeds judge Sam Wake, and Holstein judge David Hodgson from the noted Cumbrian-based Wormanby Herd.

Sired by Sunset Canyon Andreas, this much-admired heifer is bred from Lightning Ridge Tequila Fernleaf VG87 2yr. She was purchased by the Sizzler Syndicate in April last year, as a first-choice heifer for 5,600gns at the Global Connections online auction conducted by Harrison and Hetherington, Carlisle.

Consigned by D and L Millar, Lockerbie, this first-choice heifer was one of the first daughters of Lightning Ridge Tequila Fernleaf to sell at auction in Europe. Lightning Ridge Tequila Fernleaf is backed by eight generations of dams carrying the Bushlea prefix, and is the only cow from outside North America to have been shown at World Dairy Expo (2018). She was exported from Australia for the event.

Treasure Andreas Fernleaf ET was junior champion at UK Dairy Expo in March.

The Fleming Family’s 130-cow Potterswalls Herd from Seaforde, County Down, won the reserve supreme and honourable mention awards in the championship line-up.

Their reserve champion Potterswalls Blackapple Starlight stood second in her class to the day’s overall champion. This nine-month-old heifer was sired by Rapid Bay Blackapple, and is bred from Potterwalls Valentino Starlight 3 EX94, who gave almost 11,500kgs at 5.39% fat and 3.78% protein in her fourth lactation.

The judge commented: ”The reserve champion is another super heifer calf, long and clean, very feminine with great breed character.

“The honourable mention heifer follows the same stamp as today’s champions. The top three heifers are fine examples of the Jersey breed, and could compete successfully anywhere in the UK and further afield.”

Claiming the honourable mention award was the Fleming Family’s January 2021 born Potterswalls Jordan Martha. A daughter of Audibel Jordon CJCC, her dam is the home-bred Potterswalls Colton Martha 2 ET VG85; while her grandam was shown successfully as a calf.

Chloe McNeely from the Uppertully Herd based at Bready, Strabane, was the champion handler in the showmanship section.

Runner-up was Charlie McKeeman from the Causewayglen Herd at Bushmills; with the honourable mention award going to first-time competitor Elizabeth McCann from Bangor.

The Ulster Jersey Cattle Club sponsored the show, and would like to thank judge Sam Wake for giving up his time to judge the event.

Thanks to the exhibitors and everyone who contributed to the success of the calf show, especially the Wylie Family for the use of the facilities at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Results from the judging ring:

Specials

The Clandeboye Cup presented by Mark Logan in memory of Lady Dufferin for the interbreed champion: Sizzle Syndicate, Treasure Andreas Fernleaf ET.

Jersey Calf Champion: Sizzler Syndicate, Treasure Andreas Fernleaf ET.

Reserve Jersey Calf Champion: Fleming Family, Potterswalls Blackapple Starlight.

Hon Mention Jersey Calf Champion: Fleming Family, Potterswalls Jordan Martha.

Champion handler: Chloe McNeely. Reserve: Charlie McKeeman. Hon Mention: Elizabeth McCann.

Showmanship

Novice/junior handler, under 12-years-old – 1, Charlie McKeeman; 2, Elizabeth McCann; 3, Ella Kennedy; 4, Harris Kennedy.

Intermediate handler, aged 13 to 15 -years-old – 1, Amy McNeely; 2, Archie McNeely.

Mature handler, aged between 21 and 26 -years-old – 1, Chloe McNeely.

Calf Classes

Heifer, born on or after 01/03/22 – 1, Kennedy Family, Potterswalls Dreamer Dawn by Potterswalls Dreamer.

Heifer, born between 01/12/22 and 28/02/22 – 1, T McKnight and R Black, Mostragee RT Premier Spritzer by Hawarden Impuls Premier; 2, Fleming Family, Potterswalls Ferdinand Lady by Lightning Ridge Ferdinand; 3, S McCann and A O’Sullivan, Wyreforest Lemonhead Annette by Steinhauers Samson Lemonhead; 4, C McKeenman, Causewayglen Chrome Tequila by River Valley CECE Chrome.

Heifer, born between 01/09/21 and 30/11/21 – 1, Sizzler Syndicate, Treasure Andreas Fernleaf ET by Sunset Canyon Andreas; 2, Fleming Family, Potterswalls Blackapple Starlight by Rapid Bay Black Apple; 3, Mark Henry and Rory Timlin, Mostragee RT Primer Spritz ET by Hawarden Impuls Premier; 4, George and David Simpson, Damm Jordon Raelynn by Audibel Jordon.

Heifer, born between 01/05/21 and 31/08/21 – 1, Fleming Family, Potterswalls Chrome Evening 2 by River Valley CECE Chrome; 2, C, A and A McNeely, Clydevalley VIP Flora 2 by River Valley Venus VIP; 3, C, A and A McNeely, Uppertully Maid Miranda by JX Sunset Canyon Got Maid.

Heifer, born between 01/01/21 and 30/04/21 – 1, Fleming Family, Potterswalls Jordan Martha by Audibel Jordon; 2, C, A and A McNeely, Uppertully Maid Lady by JX Sunset Canyon Got Maid.

1. Judge Sam Wake presents first prize to Harris Kennedy who exhibited the May-born calf Potterswalls Dreamer Dawn. Picture: Jane Steel Photo Sales

2. Kristina Fleming exhibited the first placed heifer Potterswalls Chrome Evening 2. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

3. Chloe McNeely from Bready, Strabane, was the champion handler and winner of the mature Jersey showmanship class at the 19th multi-breed dairy calf show. Making the presentation is judge Sam Wake. Picture: Jane Steel Photo Sales

4. Tom McKnight exhibited the first placed Jersey calf Mostragee RT Premier Spritz ET. Included is judge Sam Wake. Picture: Jane Steel Photo Sales