John Deere suspends shipments to Russia

The machinery giant is “deeply saddened” by the escalation of events in Ukraine.

A spokesperson stated: “The safety, welfare, and wellbeing of our employees in the region remain our top priority, and we continue to support and maintain close communication with our affected teams, providing necessary resources when possible.

“Our thoughts are with our employees, their families as well as our dealers, customers and all those impacted by this crisis.”

John Deere made the decision to suspend shipments to Russia and, subsequently, Belarus, two weeks ago.

The spokesperson added: “We continue to monitor the situation closely while we fully abide by U.S. and international sanctions.