John Deere suspends shipments to Russia
John Deere has suspended shipments of machines to Russia, it has confirmed.
The machinery giant is “deeply saddened” by the escalation of events in Ukraine.
A spokesperson stated: “The safety, welfare, and wellbeing of our employees in the region remain our top priority, and we continue to support and maintain close communication with our affected teams, providing necessary resources when possible.
“Our thoughts are with our employees, their families as well as our dealers, customers and all those impacted by this crisis.”
John Deere made the decision to suspend shipments to Russia and, subsequently, Belarus, two weeks ago.
The spokesperson added: “We continue to monitor the situation closely while we fully abide by U.S. and international sanctions.
“The John Deere Foundation has additionally been working directly with a number of organisations, including multiple UN agencies, to mobilise resources to support Ukrainians impacted by the crisis. Our mission is, and always has been, to help our customers feed the world,” they ended.