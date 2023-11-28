John Moore appointed as Sustainable Ruminant Genetics CEO
and live on Freeview channel 276
Commenting on the announcement SRG chair Victor Chestnutt said: “SRG is pleased to have recruited a chief executive of John’s experience and ability to drive forward the genetic improvement of ruminant livestock in Northern Ireland (NI). John also has significant experience in engaging with farmers and is well placed to lead the SRG programme through its next phase, shaping the new organisation.”
John is a well-known Simmental breeder from Beragh, Co Tyrone, and a familiar face in the farming community. John started his career with the Department of Agriculture working in counties Armagh and Tyrone with beef and sheep farmers. He has experience working with rural enterprises and farm diversification, and comes to SRG from his most recent post of senior agriculture advisor with CAFRE, delivering the Business Development Groups programme.
Advertisement
Advertisement
SRG CEO John Moore added: “I am delighted to be appointed as the SRG chief executive and look forward to building towards the next phase of the Ruminant Genetics Programme, engaging with farmers to inform them about how they can avail of its services. By getting farmers involved in the SRG programme, they will gain vital data that can drive breeding decisions based on genetic merit assessment to suit their individual business objectives and improve efficiency which in turn will help reduce their carbon footprint and most importantly, improve profitability.”
“The DAERA funded ruminant livestock genetics programme is a key measure in both future direct agriculture support in NI and is also essential in helping our farming industry to meet the challenging targets set by the NI Assembly in its Climate Change Act agreed last year. SRG will continue to work in collaboration with DAERA to develop the programme and ensure engagement from the dairy and red meat sectors,” said Mr Chestnutt.