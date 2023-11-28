Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Commenting on the announcement SRG chair Victor Chestnutt said: “SRG is pleased to have recruited a chief executive of John’s experience and ability to drive forward the genetic improvement of ruminant livestock in Northern Ireland (NI). John also has significant experience in engaging with farmers and is well placed to lead the SRG programme through its next phase, shaping the new organisation.”

John is a well-known Simmental breeder from Beragh, Co Tyrone, and a familiar face in the farming community. John started his career with the Department of Agriculture working in counties Armagh and Tyrone with beef and sheep farmers. He has experience working with rural enterprises and farm diversification, and comes to SRG from his most recent post of senior agriculture advisor with CAFRE, delivering the Business Development Groups programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SRG CEO John Moore added: “I am delighted to be appointed as the SRG chief executive and look forward to building towards the next phase of the Ruminant Genetics Programme, engaging with farmers to inform them about how they can avail of its services. By getting farmers involved in the SRG programme, they will gain vital data that can drive breeding decisions based on genetic merit assessment to suit their individual business objectives and improve efficiency which in turn will help reduce their carbon footprint and most importantly, improve profitability.”

Welcoming John Moore as SRG chief executive is SRG chair, Victor Chestnutt. Picture: Submitted