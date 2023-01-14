John Thompson and Sons renew YFCU sponsorship for 2023
The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) are delighted to announce, long-standing sponsor, John Thompson and Sons (Thompsons), will be renewing their support of the association again in 2023 to include three key competitions; silage making, silage assessment, as well as the much anticipated YFCU tug of war event, to be hosted at this year’s Balmoral Show.
YFCU president, Peter Alexander, commented: “We are delighted to receive continued sponsorship from John Thompson and Sons for our Silage and Tug of war competitions.
“These events are highly contested amongst our members and we are thrilled to have their support.”
Gordon Donaldson, John Thompson and Sons' sales director, added: “John Thompson and Sons are delighted to be announced as a returning sponsor for the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster.
“We have a keen interest in supporting young farmers and believe that investing in the rural youth is vital, we look forward to the next phase of a partnership we are very proud of.”