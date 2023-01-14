John Thompson and Sons renew YFCU sponsorship for 2023

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) are delighted to announce, long-standing sponsor, John Thompson and Sons (Thompsons), will be renewing their support of the association again in 2023 to include three key competitions; silage making, silage assessment, as well as the much anticipated YFCU tug of war event, to be hosted at this year’s Balmoral Show.