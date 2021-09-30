Join CAFRE’s equine virtual open day event

Follow your passion for horses by studying Equine Management at The College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE). Hear what’s on offer at CAFRE’s Equine Virtual Open Day Event on the 4 October at 7pm

The College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is the only College in the island of Ireland that offers courses from Certificates to Honours Degrees in Equine Management. Courses are delivered in Enniskillen Campus and attract students from all over Ireland, United Kingdom and further afield.

All the courses are available full-time as well as an Apprenticeship at Level 2. CAFRE students fully embrace CAFRE’s ethos of “learning by doing” and put into practice what they are taught in the classroom in the superb, practical facilities at Enniskillen.

There are three equine units on campus - the Racing Yard, Breeding and Equitation Units which are invaluable to students’ learning. Each of them demonstrate the latest science, technology, innovation and business management techniques needed for a successful career in the Equine Industry.

Students have the security of knowing that industry links are established from day one of a student’s journey at CAFRE and there are over £24,000 in bursaries which first year equine degree students can apply for.

Industry visits and work placements are an integral part of programmes which can be in Ireland or the UK or as far away as Australia or USA.

Most CAFRE graduates progress onto successful, fulfilling careers in the equine industry. The results speak for themselves – over 95% of graduates gain employment or progress on to higher education within six months of completing their course and 91% would recommend their course to others.

So if you have a passion for horses, why don’t you join in to hear from staff about courses on offer, current student and graduate experiences and see around the world class facilities.