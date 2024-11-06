Join in Food Heartland free events and connect with your local food community

Lord Mayor Sarah Duffy visiting a member of the Food Heartland, The Windsor Home Bakery in Banbridge.

FOOD Heartland is introducing a line-up of engaging events designed to bring the agri-food sector together in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough.

These events will showcase the rich heritage, innovation, and community spirit of our local food producers and businesses.

Kicking off the series is ‘Sowing the Seeds of Support’ scheduled for Thursday, November 14, in the Millennium Court, Portadown, from 10am to noon.

This morning event will feature networking opportunities and practical insights from TADA Rural Community Network, along with a chance to learn about the advantages of green manure practices with Bushcraft and enjoy a cooking demonstration by Shera from Karri Kitchen.

The series continues throughout the month with events addressing topics such as ‘How to Scale Beyond the Kitchen’ to be held on November 22 and ‘Future Farming: Wireless Fencing’ which will take place on November 26.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy, said: “The borough is proud to declare itself as the Food Heartland, a vibrant hub where rich agricultural traditions meet innovative culinary practices. With its fertile lands and commitment to sustainability, this region is setting the stage for a thriving agri-food sector that benefits producers, consumers, and the environment alike.

“The Council’s Food Heartland team has an exciting line-up of events planned that will engage all local food and drink producers, offering valuable insights and support. I invite all businesses in the food chain to participate and be part of the discussion.”

The upcoming events are more than just a celebration of food and our makers; they are a chance to connect, support other local businesses, and learn about sustainable practices that can shape the future of the agri-food industry. Whether you are a grower, farmer, chef, or producer there is something for everyone at the Food Heartland events.

Get Involved! Even if you’re not a member of the Food Heartland, you can register for any of the events for free by visiting www.foodheartland.com

While you are there, why not join the network for free and be added to the mailing list where you will be the first to hear about all of the upcoming opportunities.