Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster are getting set for a new club year, starting this September, and are inviting all young people aged 12-30, who have an interest in rural life to come along and join the fun.

Get ready to be part of the action-packed embrace of YFCU, your destination for all things fun, friendships, and personal development.

Hold onto your hats as YFCU revs up for an exciting 2023/2024 competition season, and they're rolling out the green carpet to welcome both new and returning members with open arms.

YFCU members who attended Junior Weekend at Todds Leap in August 2023. Picture: YFCU

From agriculture and rural activities, to sports, arts and drama, YFCU is your ticket to a world of personal growth, lifelong friendships, and skill-building adventures.

With 51 clubs spanning six counties and boasting a mighty crew of over 3,500 young people, YFCU is the largest rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland.

Being a member is all about fun and friendship, education and excellence, and making a difference.

But wait, there's more. YFCU isn't just a youth organisation; it's a journey that rockets you to new heights.

YFCU president, Stuart Mills. Picture: YFCU

Brace yourself for a whirlwind of over 30 fun and educational competitions – from mastering the art of stock judging to owning the stage in public speaking, and from conquering the field in football to taking the spotlight at the arts gala.

YFCU has something for everyone.

The organisation also offers opportunities for education and self-improvement with courses from AQA and Duke of Edinburgh. Prepare to add those badges of honour to your growing collection. Plus, get ready to jet set around the world with YFCU's international travel programmes, you can visit Austria to America and many place in between.

YFCU firmly believes: “You don't have to be a farmer to be a young farmer.”

This shows the inclusive spirit that defines the organisation. Everyone is welcome.

The future is now, and as the curtains rise on the 2023/2024 club year, YFCU is eager to welcome new faces and reunite with familiar ones. The journey promises empowerment, excitement, and enrichment. So, whether you're a fresh-faced newbie or a seasoned pro, YFCU invites you to jump on board their adventure train.