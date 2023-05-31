Joint June Bank Holiday appeal to motorists to ‘Pass Wide and Slow’ when meeting horse riders

Road users are being urged to be cautious and to ‘pass wide and slow’ when encountering horse riders, as well as other vulnerable road users. Road users should watch and share the new series of videos to familiarise themselves with best practice when they encounter horses on the road. Road users should also remain alert when approaching places where horses are likely to appear, including riding schools and racing yards.

A survey of over 1,700 horse riders found that cars and jeeps have been involved in the highest percentage of reported incidents with horses on the roads. The remaining share of reported incidents were equally divided among those who cycle, vans, lorries and agricultural machinery.

It also found that four in five (85%) horse riders had experienced a road safety incident when on the road with their horse at some point, with 12% of those incidents resulting in injury to either the horse or rider. These findings have led RSA, HSI, HRI and An Garda Siochana to create the series of videos to inform motorists and those who cycle what to do when they encounter horses on the road.

The Irish Road Safety Authority (RSA), and An Garda Síochána (AGS) have teamed up with Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) and Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) to produce a series of videos to inform motorists how to share the roads safely with horse riders

Motorists and those who cycle are reminded that if they meet a horse and rider on the public road they should always:

Slow down

Pass wide

Obey the hand signals of the rider

Motorists should never:

use the horn

rev the engine

flash the lights

The RSA and AGS are also reminding drivers that the summer holiday season is one of the busiest periods for all road users, and drivers should slow down and remain vigilant when travelling over this summer period. Sadly, there have been 20 fatalities and 94 serious injuries on the roads over the June Bank Holiday Period since 2018.

Mr Sam Waide, CEO Road Safety Authority said: “Road users should be alert when travelling but especially over the summer months as there are more vulnerable road users such as horse riders using the roads. If you encounter a horse, please use best practices such as passing wide and slow, obeying the rider’s hand signals and avoid using the horn, air brakes or lights as they may startle or blind a horse.”

Irish Minister of State at the Department of Transport and at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, Jack Chambers said: “We are approaching the summer, which is typically a very busy time of the year on our roads and as such a high-risk period. We must remember to stay safe on the road during these months. All road users have a duty of care to share the road in a safe and socially responsible way. I hope that all road users will find this new series of videos useful as they demonstrate best practices guidelines when sharing the roads specifically with horse riders. These videos provide real clarity on what we should all do when we meet a horse rider on the public road.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, An Garda Síochána said: “The June Bank Holiday period is one of the busiest periods on our roads and when road users are at the highest risk of being involved in fatal collisions. In 2022, there were 8 fatalities and 18 serious injuries during this period and I am appealing to all road users to slow down and exercise caution so as to avoid this devastating impact to families and communities across the country. Motorists should be particularly mindful of vulnerable road users.

An Garda Síochána will be focusing on the enforcement of the key lifesaver offences of speeding, non-wearing of seatbelts, using a mobile phone while driving and intoxicated driving, which research has shown are significant contributory factors to road traffic collisions. This means that motorists should slow down, wear their seat belt, avoid distractions and never drive while under the influence of drink or drugs.”

Suzanne Eade, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland said: “There is a shared responsibility for road safety from all road users so we are delighted to partner with the Road Safety Authority with their horse road safety appeal. The videos have lots of useful guidelines to explain to motorists how to share the roads safely with horses and their riders. I would encourage everyone to familiarise themselves with the guidelines, especially as the busy summer period approaches. We all have a part to play in sharing the road safely.”

Denis Duggan, CEO of Horse Sport Ireland said: “We are delighted that this series of videos is now available and will help raise awareness of what to do when road users meet horse riders on the road. Horses are live animals and can be unpredictable, so it is important that all road users familiarise themselves with the rules of the road.”

He added: “These videos will assist in explaining those rules in a very easy to understand way. I would encourage everyone to take a few minutes to watch the videos and I want to take this opportunity to compliment the creative team and those in the Road Safety Authority for this initiative, which Horse Sport Ireland has been happy to support.”

To view the new video series please see here.

The RSA guidelines for ‘Horse Road Safety on Public Roads’ are available here.

This June Bank Holiday Weekend drivers are being reminded that the RSA and participating Applegreen service stations are providing free cups of coffee to motorists to combat driver fatigue. The offer is available from 2pm to 8pm on Friday 2nd and on Monday 5th June.

