Josephine O’Neill named as Macra national president elect

After a close-fought campaign, Josephine O’Neill, a secondary school teacher and a proud member of Callan Macra, Co Kilkenny, has been named Macra’s 40th national president elect following the count in the Irish Farm Centre at the end of last week.

Outgoing president Elaine Houlihan said: “Congratulations to Josephine on her victory. I am delighted to be handing over Macra to Josephine's safe hands and wish her the very best of luck as she adjusts to her new role.”

Elaine also noted that history has been made, she said: “Josephine is the first female candidate to contest and win a Macra presidential election, and we would like to congratulate her on that achievement.”

Josephine beat her opponent Conor Murphy, of Whitechurch Macra in the Seandún Region of Cork, by a margin of 29 votes.

She will officially assume the role at the Macra National AGM in Ennis, Co Clare, on the 10th of May, as will the three newly elected vice presidents.

Andrew Dunne, a software engineer and member of Mountmellick Macra in Laois, ran unopposed in the Leinster region, and was deemed elected as Leinster vice president at the close of nominations in March.

The Northwest vice president position was also uncontested, with John Duffy, a poultry technical advisor and member of Three Parishes Macra in Monaghan also being deemed elected at the close of nominations in March.

There were four candidates in the race for the Munster vice president role.

The nominees were John Lonergan from Glanmire Macra, Seandún, Co Cork, Liam Coppinger of Midleton Macra, Imokilly, Co Cork, Tom Long, a member of Rathkeevin Macra in South Tipperary, and William Clancy of Borrisoleigh Macra in North Tipperary.

William Clancy, a forester and beef farmer, was deemed elected following the first count, having reached the quota of 32 votes.

Macra would like to congratulate all of the candidates who ran for election, and we wish our newly elected presidential team the very best of luck over the next two years.