Jubilee celebrations in Kells & Connor WI

Marjorie had handcrafted a beautiful greetings card on behalf of Kells & Connor WI to send to the Queen on the marvellous occasion of her Platinum Jubilee. To her amazement, she received a most beautiful thank you card and letter addressed to the President, Committee and Members of Kells & Connor Women’s Institute for sending the handmade card.

The letter, addressed from Her Majesty’s Lady-in-Waiting read as follows:

“To The President, Committee and Members of Kells and Connor Women’s Institute

The Queen wishes me to thank you very much for your splendid handmade card and for the kind message you sent on the occasion of her seventieth anniversary of Her Majesty’s Accession to the Throne.

The Queen greatly appreciates the care with which your special greeting card has been created, and I am to thank you again for the thoughtfulness in writing to Her Majesty at this time.”

Needless to say, Marjorie got the surprise of her life when the postman arrived and was totally delighted and thrilled with her unexpected delivery!

Kells & Connor WI also feel very honoured to have received this correspondence and are delighted that Marjorie has done the WI proud.