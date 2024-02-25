Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are currently 17 farms delivering a social farming service across Northern Ireland to approximately 90 individuals with a support need. The Social Farming Support Service operates with a vision of social farming being widely recognised and understood in Northern Ireland, with farmers delivering high-quality social farming services across the region for individuals in need of support, that are valued by all, accessible for all, and supported by sustainable resources.

Jubilee Farm is a 13.5-acre space in Larne and has been delivering social farming with support from Rural Support since 2019. The farm is based on the ethos of Creation Care, where in stewardship it is farming and conservation in partnership. All aspects of Jubilee Farm are given the opportunity to flourish, including the people.

It is Northern Ireland’s first community owned farm, developed under a share offer where 150 people bought into the idea and concept raising funds to buy the farm. From there it has developed into a community centred place where everyone is welcome, equally.

Jubilee Farm is a 13.5-acre space in Larne. (Pic: Rural Support)

There are many aspects to Jubilee Farm from its conservation plan, regenerative farming principles, to how it operates day-to-day. It is chemical free, with a no-dig policy and all animals are organic fed with a commitment to high welfare. Farm operations rely on an agroecological approach and each person working, volunteering, or visiting the farm will get a chance to experience this. In action this produces a range of vegetables, pork, and eggs that can be purchased at the farm.

Farm manager, Tim Davies, is the lead facilitator of social farming at Jubilee Farm.

Each Wednesday and Thursday, Tim welcomes two groups of three adults with Learning Disabilities through a contract agreement between Rural Support and the Northern HSC Health Trust.

Each person enjoys the much-needed green space of Jubilee Farm, caring for animals, planting seeds, horticulture care, and creating an environment welcoming to biodiversity. Dedicated in all-weathers the six individuals attend weekly – it is their farm on those days, and they take on projects to develop and build on skills, confidence, and wellbeing.

Annie pictured at Jubilee Farm. (Pic: Rural Support)