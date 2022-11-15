Judge announced for beef cattle classes and championship at Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships

Gavin has a great deal of judging experience at many local and national shows, and is also an award-winner himself.

He runs a commercial herd on the farm at home with help from his two daughters Lynsey and Gillian and his wife Janet.

Gateside Farm is home to over 85 X bred breeding cows, all bulled to pedigree Limousin bulls.

Gavin Scott.

They also have a small herd of pedigree British Blues, and supply two local butchers 52 weeks of the year.

Gavin has achieved many show successes over the years, including the Scottish Winter Fair twice, three times Reserve Supreme at Smithfield Show in London and won the Butchers Championship at the Scottish Winter Fair seven times.

He also won the calf championship at the Scottish Winter Fair in 2015 and 2017 with home bred cattle.

When it comes to judging experience, Gavin has judged Smithfield Show in London, the East of England Smithfield Show in 2016, the Beef Interbreed at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2017, the Royal Welsh and the Welsh Winter Fair, and the Scottish Winter Fair in 2006, to name a few.

Advertisement

This year’s Championships will take place on Tuesday 22 November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.