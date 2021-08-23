Judges announced for Balmoral Show

As Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event, the Show attracts a high calibre of judges from across the UK and Ireland who will have the honour of crowning the 2021 Champions of the Show.

With a full line up of beef cattle classes, the difficult task of judging the Champion of Champions and Junior Championship falls to Scottish judge John R Elliott. Beef Interbreed Performance and Stock Judging classes will be judged by Paul Rainey from Kilrea while Beef Young Handlers will in the capable hands of Cornish judge Gayle Bersey. Scottish farmer and star of ‘This Farming Life’ Raymond Irvine, will be in charge of judging the Charolais classes.

In the Dairy section, Alan Timbrell from Gloucestershire will be tasked with judging both the Dairy Cattle and Dairy Young Handlers.

Michaela Bowling from Lancashire will judge the Hunters and Supreme Hunter Championship alongside Irish judge Conor Higgins. Furthermore, the English judge will have her hands full also taking care of the Ladies Hunter Astride, Riding Horses and Ladies Side Saddle Balmoral Classic along with Philippa Scott, from Mayo.

Judges Peter Crafts from Lincolnshire and Maura Rooney from Westmeath will take the reins with the Performance Ridden Irish Draught and they be joined by Buckinghamshire Judge Lucinda Starling for the Registered Irish Draught Ridden.

Chris Ryan from Co. Limerick and Eric Smiley who hails from Dorset will take care of the Performance Horse Championships, a new class to the 2021 line up.

In the fold, there will be a full complement of judges from across the province overseeing the shearing classes as they celebrate 60 years of Sheep shearing sponsored by Lister.

Judging the Goats section will be Nottinghamshire judge Martin Cox while Yorkshire man Ron Fieldhouse will oversee the Pigs this year. Thomas Moody from Co. Durham will also be at the forefront of the poultry classes while Lisbellaw judge Ann Orr will judge this year’s Trade Stands.

Goats

Goats: Martin Cox, Nottinghamshire

Goat Young Handlers: Amanda Wallace, Ballynahinch

Sheep Shearing: Adrian Caldwell, Castlederg, Alan Crockett, Castlederg, Alan Longstaff, Ballyclare, Brian Megahey, Belfast, Bryan Wilson, Larne, David Jones, Crumlin, David O’Neill, Strabane, Finn Butler, Ballymena, Ian Montgomery, Ballymena, Jack Robinson, Claudy, John Murphy, Antrim, Robert Harkness, Crumlin, Robin Kennedy, Crumlin, Seamus Kelly, Ballymena, Tom Perry, Strabane, Wallace Boyd, Symington, William Jones, Templepatrick

Pigs

Large White, Landrace, Interbreed Championships, Traditional Breeds, Pork Pigs, Interbreed Championships: Ron Fieldhouse, North Yorkshire

Pig Pairs: William Gabbie, Downpatrick

Pig Young Handler: Olive Mercer, Dromore

Poultry, Pigeons, Eggs

Turkey, Waterfowl, Modern Game, Old English Game, Hard Feather (Bantams/Large): Thomas Moody, Co. Durham

True Bantams: Robin Murray, Borders

Soft Feather (Light Large & Bantam): Chris Parker, Lancashire

Soft Feather (Heavy Large & Bantam): Simon Windle, Halifax

Pigeons (Fancy & Racing): Brian Herbison, Ballymena

Shelled Eggs & Championship, Children’s Decorated Eggs: Paul Kerfoot, Preston

Beef Cattle

Aberdeen Angus: David Evans, Middlesbrough

Hereford: Jeff Thomas, Cornwall

Charolais: Raymond Irvine, Morayshire

Simmental: Robin Boyd, Ballymena

Limousin: Sarah Priestly, Cumbria

British Blonde: Nick Rogers, Powys

British Blue: Linda Morgan, Powys

Salers: Neil Austin, Kirkcudbrightshire

Commercial: Lynsey Bett, Stirling

Beef Shorthorn: Caroline Ivinson, Cumbria

Dexter: Stephen Adcock, Staffordshire

Irish Moiled: Paul Boal, Galway

Junior Championship and Champion of Champions: John R Elliott, Roxburghshire

Beef Group of 5 Native and Continental & Exhibitor Bred Pairs: Matthew Goulding, Kerry

Interbreed Performance Bulls & Heifers & Interbreed Stock Judging: Paul Rainey, Kilrea

Beef Pairs, Group Championships: Cyril Millar, Coleraine

Beef Young Handlers: Gayle Bersey, Cornwall

Beef Presentation Award: Alex Woods, Banbridge, Renton Ledbetter, Cupar

Dairy Cattle

Dairy Cattle: Alan Timbrell, Gloucestershire

Dairy Young Handlers: Alan Timbrell, Gloucestershire

Dairy Presentation Award: Alex Woods, Banbridge, Renton Ledbetter, Cupar