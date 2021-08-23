Judges announced for Balmoral Show
The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) is delighted to announce a spectacular line-up of judges for the 152nd Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank, taking place from 22nd – 25th September 2021.
As Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event, the Show attracts a high calibre of judges from across the UK and Ireland who will have the honour of crowning the 2021 Champions of the Show.
With a full line up of beef cattle classes, the difficult task of judging the Champion of Champions and Junior Championship falls to Scottish judge John R Elliott. Beef Interbreed Performance and Stock Judging classes will be judged by Paul Rainey from Kilrea while Beef Young Handlers will in the capable hands of Cornish judge Gayle Bersey. Scottish farmer and star of ‘This Farming Life’ Raymond Irvine, will be in charge of judging the Charolais classes.
In the Dairy section, Alan Timbrell from Gloucestershire will be tasked with judging both the Dairy Cattle and Dairy Young Handlers.
Michaela Bowling from Lancashire will judge the Hunters and Supreme Hunter Championship alongside Irish judge Conor Higgins. Furthermore, the English judge will have her hands full also taking care of the Ladies Hunter Astride, Riding Horses and Ladies Side Saddle Balmoral Classic along with Philippa Scott, from Mayo.
Judges Peter Crafts from Lincolnshire and Maura Rooney from Westmeath will take the reins with the Performance Ridden Irish Draught and they be joined by Buckinghamshire Judge Lucinda Starling for the Registered Irish Draught Ridden.
Chris Ryan from Co. Limerick and Eric Smiley who hails from Dorset will take care of the Performance Horse Championships, a new class to the 2021 line up.
In the fold, there will be a full complement of judges from across the province overseeing the shearing classes as they celebrate 60 years of Sheep shearing sponsored by Lister.
Judging the Goats section will be Nottinghamshire judge Martin Cox while Yorkshire man Ron Fieldhouse will oversee the Pigs this year. Thomas Moody from Co. Durham will also be at the forefront of the poultry classes while Lisbellaw judge Ann Orr will judge this year’s Trade Stands.
Goats
Goats: Martin Cox, Nottinghamshire
Goat Young Handlers: Amanda Wallace, Ballynahinch
Sheep Shearing: Adrian Caldwell, Castlederg, Alan Crockett, Castlederg, Alan Longstaff, Ballyclare, Brian Megahey, Belfast, Bryan Wilson, Larne, David Jones, Crumlin, David O’Neill, Strabane, Finn Butler, Ballymena, Ian Montgomery, Ballymena, Jack Robinson, Claudy, John Murphy, Antrim, Robert Harkness, Crumlin, Robin Kennedy, Crumlin, Seamus Kelly, Ballymena, Tom Perry, Strabane, Wallace Boyd, Symington, William Jones, Templepatrick
Pigs
Large White, Landrace, Interbreed Championships, Traditional Breeds, Pork Pigs, Interbreed Championships: Ron Fieldhouse, North Yorkshire
Pig Pairs: William Gabbie, Downpatrick
Pig Young Handler: Olive Mercer, Dromore
Poultry, Pigeons, Eggs
Turkey, Waterfowl, Modern Game, Old English Game, Hard Feather (Bantams/Large): Thomas Moody, Co. Durham
True Bantams: Robin Murray, Borders
Soft Feather (Light Large & Bantam): Chris Parker, Lancashire
Soft Feather (Heavy Large & Bantam): Simon Windle, Halifax
Pigeons (Fancy & Racing): Brian Herbison, Ballymena
Shelled Eggs & Championship, Children’s Decorated Eggs: Paul Kerfoot, Preston
Beef Cattle
Aberdeen Angus: David Evans, Middlesbrough
Hereford: Jeff Thomas, Cornwall
Charolais: Raymond Irvine, Morayshire
Simmental: Robin Boyd, Ballymena
Limousin: Sarah Priestly, Cumbria
British Blonde: Nick Rogers, Powys
British Blue: Linda Morgan, Powys
Salers: Neil Austin, Kirkcudbrightshire
Commercial: Lynsey Bett, Stirling
Beef Shorthorn: Caroline Ivinson, Cumbria
Dexter: Stephen Adcock, Staffordshire
Irish Moiled: Paul Boal, Galway
Junior Championship and Champion of Champions: John R Elliott, Roxburghshire
Beef Group of 5 Native and Continental & Exhibitor Bred Pairs: Matthew Goulding, Kerry
Interbreed Performance Bulls & Heifers & Interbreed Stock Judging: Paul Rainey, Kilrea
Beef Pairs, Group Championships: Cyril Millar, Coleraine
Beef Young Handlers: Gayle Bersey, Cornwall
Beef Presentation Award: Alex Woods, Banbridge, Renton Ledbetter, Cupar
Dairy Cattle
Dairy Cattle: Alan Timbrell, Gloucestershire
Dairy Young Handlers: Alan Timbrell, Gloucestershire
Dairy Presentation Award: Alex Woods, Banbridge, Renton Ledbetter, Cupar
Trade Stands: Ann Orr, Lisbellaw