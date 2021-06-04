Judges announced for TEXTRAVAGANZA National Texel Show

Richard Henderson

Splitting the duties will be Kilsyth, Glasgow-based John MacGregor, who will adjudicate in the female classes, and Magherafelt, Co Londonderry-based Richard Henderson, who will place the male entries.

Both judges are well known in Texel circles, with long-established and successful flocks.

Mr MacGregor, who runs the Allanfauld flock in partnership with his father, Archie, has enjoyed success in the sale ring, selling ram lambs to 30,000gns for Allanfauld Limited Edition and gimmers to a top of 22,000gns.

John MacGregor

Northern Irish breeder Mr Henderson has been breeding Texels since 1990 produced the male champion at the Scottish National Sale in 2015 with Ballynahone Winner and has sold gimmers to 19,000gns. He has judged at events across the UK, including the Royal Welsh Show in 2019.

Commenting on the appointments Texel Sheep Society chairman Roy Campbell said it was great to have two such high profile judges for the inaugural event.

“Both judges have proven their skill in both breeding and selling top quality Texels. Their judging abilities are also well known and I am delighted they’ve both accepted the invitation to judge this exciting new event.”

Mr MacGregor said he was honoured to be asked to judge and was looking forward to the event. “With many shows once again cancelled this year, this event will be a great day for all Texel breeders and I have no doubt the quality on show will be tremendous.”

Meanwhile, Mr Henderson said he was delighted to have the opportunity to place the male classes. “With the show taking place just a matter of weeks before the main sales season gets underway I expect there to be some exceptional rams on display and I am anticipating some exceptionally good entries across all classes.”

While the judges will place their own sections independently, they will join forces to award the day’s championships.

Judging the young handlers classes for Texel enthusiasts aged under 16 will be Rachel Wilson of the Milnbank flock, Aberdeenshire. Miss Wilson said the classes would be a great opportunity for younger participants to showcase their showmanship skills.