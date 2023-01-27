Judges announced for the February Galloway show and sale in Castle Douglas

Jason and Sarah Wareham with their 2019 Great Yorkshire Show Galloway champion Welling of Kilnstown with judge John Teare, Isle of Man.

Sarah, the third generation to farm the 350-acre Little Tottingworth, Broadoak, Heathfield, has been running the farm with a successful farm shop and cafe for more than 25 years.

With 250 acres of pasture, and around 100 acres of ancient woodland, the farm was bought by Sarah’s grandparents Dennis and Ruby Browning in 1957 and Sarah runs the farm with her brother Michael and husband Jason.

Jason moved from the West Country in 2004, bringing his own haulage business together with his own show cattle. What started as a few cross bred show cattle and some British Blues has grown into a successful showing partnership over the last decade.

Jason and Sarah bought their first Galloway in 2008 and their passion for the breed has now extended into a herd of 30 pedigree Galloways under the Wareham’s prefix.

The farm carries around 300 head of cattle as well as a flock of 280 breeding ewes.

Tottingworth Farms has diversified the business to cater for the growing demand for local produce, opening a small farm shop in 2011.

The venture proved so successful a decision was taken to expand, and in 2016 a much larger farm shop and adjoining cafe was opened. They now employ 22 people, including the part-time cafe staff.

Foundation females for the Wareham’s Galloway herd were purchased from Barlaes, Troloss and Ballavair. Stock bulls have been bought from Troloss and Kilnstown.

By 2012, Jason and Sarah had introduced the Galloway bull Ballavair Black Jack, bought in Castle Douglas, to use on the pedigree and commercial cows.

Success with the Galloways has not only be proven with their home produced beef but also in the show sector.

Galloway crosses have had success in the native cross calf and overall calf champion at the Christmas primestock shows.

As well as success showing the pedigree Galloways at local shows, in 2017 they won the Galloway junior championship with the heifer Silverbell 12th of Gall-way.

The heifer went on to receive the supreme interbreed Junior Championship - a first for the Galloway breed.

Silverbell 12th, a 20 month old Lochnagar of Gall-way daughter and out of the renowned Silverbell family was purchased privately from Dennis and Margaret Gall on their retirement.

The Warehams see a great future for the Galloways at Tottingworth Farm.

“Our major aim is to expand the Galloways and to have this breed as the main herd at Tottingworth by putting a Galloway cross with pure Galloways,” Sarah said.

“With the expansion of our farm shop, we want to keep offering high quality homebred produced beef to our customers,” she added.