The annual June Horse Fair has been held in Derry’s Brandywell for well over a century, but due to Covid-19 it will now be cancelled for just the second time in its history

Traditionally the fair is held on 17th June and has been run by local equestrian enthusiasts over many generations.

The fair managed to survive war, depression and was a very rare example of continuing cross community and cross border relations during the darkest days of the troubles.

The event has remained untouched for decades – keeping the traditional Irish Horse Fair alive in the North West.

Organisers have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event, Noel Gallagher from the organising committee said: “The fair has survived some very tough times, but we are conscious of the ongoing public health problem.

“As a committee we don’t believe it would be right to bring people from across the island and beyond at this time.