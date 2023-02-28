Christopher, who was a member of Spa YFC, sadly passed away in December last year as a result of an accident in New Zealand.

He was the much-loved son of Andrew and Pamela and dear brother of Erin.

To date, the page in Christopher’s memory has raised over £1,200, with the total rising.

Christopher Scurfield. Image: Just Giving/The Scurfields

Written on behalf of the Scurfield family, the Just Giving page states: “Our loss of Christopher was a shocking tragedy. There are no words to express how we feel.

“The family has appreciated hearing from all of you expressing your sympathies, sharing your stories of Christopher and wanting to pay tribute to him in some way. Out of every tragedy, comes new strength and hopefully some good.”

It continues: “The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is an organisation that you never expect to need.

“The Trust aims to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the body (bodies) of loved one(s) who have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances back to Ireland.

“They were instrumental in helping Andrew, Pamela and Erin during this dark time and helped bring our Christopher home.

“We are immensely grateful for the support they provided our family. As a way to show our gratitude and thanks to The Kevin Bell Trust, we asked people to donate to the Trust in lieu of flowers.

“We have created this Just Giving page to help anyone who would like to support this very worthy cause. Once you donate, they'll send your money directly to the charity. So it's the most efficient way to donate - saving time and cutting costs for the charity.”

At the time of Christopher's death, Spa YFC said their much-loved club member would be fondly remembered as the “life of any party”.

“His quick-witted personality and easy going attitude left many people roaring with laughter long after he had left the room,” they said.

“We as a club will deeply miss the ever-present glint in Chris’s eye but take comfort in the memories we have of his infectious laugh and love for life.”

