Justice Minister champions Irish FA’s ‘Stay Onside Community Engagement Programme’

Keith Gibson, IFA Foundation Development Manager, James Thompson, Director IFA Foundation, Conrad Kirkwood, President IFA, Justice Minister Naomi Long, Nadine Murphy, Community Engagement Officer, and Mark Dennison, Community Engagement Manager. Photo: Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press

MORE than 200 young people could benefit from a Department of Justice funded programme using sport to create positive social change.

Justice Minister Naomi Long visited the Irish Football Association Foundation to meet those involved in delivering and participating in the ‘Stay Onside Community Engagement Programme’.

The scheme has received more than £58,000 over three years from the Assets Recovery Community Scheme (ARCS), which allows monies received from the payment of confiscation orders, following a conviction, to fund community projects across Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, the Minister explained: “Sport plays a vital role in our society and our lives. Through sport, we can develop social skills, self-confidence, and improve our well-being.

“That is why it is vitally important that projects such as ‘Stay Onside Community Engagement Programme’ are available to young people, particularly those at risk of encountering the justice system.

“I hope those who are just starting this course find it useful in building confidence and helping them understand the dangers that they might face as, unfortunately, there are paramilitaries and criminals who take advantage of young people.”

Welcoming funding support for the programme, IFA President Conrad Kirkwood said: “The ‘Stay Onside Community Engagement Programme’ uses the power of football to provide vulnerable or hard to reach young people with the tools and skills that will help to deter them from becoming involved in criminality. It also supports young people in identifying and making positive life choices.

“We firmly believe this important project can contribute to creating a society where citizens and communities feel safe and confident.”

The IFA Foundation works collaboratively with PSNI, Northern Ireland Prison Service, Probation Board, Youth Justice Agency and a range of non-statutory organisations to deliver the programme.