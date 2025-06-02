Kailash Chada is new NI Chamber President

NI Chamber’s Past President Cat McCusker, President Kailash Chada and Chief Executive Suzanne Wylie.

KAILASH Chada has been appointed as the new President of NI Chamber. The Group CEO at Phoenix Energy succeeds Cat McCusker, Regional Market Leader at PwC Northern Ireland.

Dale Farm Group Chief Executive Nick Whelan is the membership organisation’s new Vice President. Their appointments were ratified recently at NI Chamber’s AGM in Queen’s University, Belfast.

In a career spanning more than 30 years, Kailash began work with PwC in Edinburgh, before undertaking senior roles in major international banking and other financial services businesses in London.

Kailash moved back to Northern Ireland in 2013 with Ulster Bank where he was interim CEO for a division of the bank, prior to taking up a role as Chief Finance Officer at Phoenix in 2017.

Speaking about his appointment as NI Chamber President, Mr Chada said: “It is a tremendous honour to be appointed as NI Chamber President. I am deeply invested in this place. I want the best for Northern Ireland’s economy and its people and believe vehemently in the opportunities that we have to shine.

“In a testing economic environment, it is not a small responsibility. Businesses face immense challenges, none less so than the impact of our changed geopolitics, particularly the potential implications of US trade tariffs, as well as increased cost burdens from increased National Insurance contributions, difficulties in recruiting and more red tape than we feel is necessary when it comes to trading with our nearest markets.

“Members have my commitment that NI Chamber will work hard to be ahead of the game, helping companies in all sectors to address challenges and find wider solutions where we can.”

Speaking about his priorities for the term, he added: “I see Northern Ireland not just as a participant, but as a leader in global commerce. We have the talent, the creativity, and the resilience to rise to any challenge. To that end, my Presidency will be dedicated to creating an environment where businesses of all sizes can flourish.

“I want us to think big, embrace competitive advantages like dual market access, find ways to be more cost competitive on this island, get behind high-growth sectors and turn our need to decarbonise into a compelling opportunity.

“And of course, I will advocate for the adoption of renewable energy practices, and support businesses in transitioning to low-carbon models. By working collectively we can position Northern Ireland as a region that thrives on sustainable growth and create a legacy that will benefit generations to come.”

Welcoming his appointment, Chief Executive Suzanne Wylie said: “Kailash brings a tremendous depth and breadth of experience to NI Chamber’s Board of Directors. As President, his stewardship and leadership will be of immense benefit to our members.

“I know that he will continue to champion our collaborative approach and help us deepen engagement across government, business and academia.

“At NI Chamber we have ambitious plans for the year ahead and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”