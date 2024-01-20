Katesbridge Man Timothy Smith in the running for election to the Ulster Wool Board

​Timothy Smith from Shanaghan Hill Farm in Katesbridge, County Down has been selected as one of three possible candidates in the election for Ulster Wool Board.

Timothy was encouraged and supported by several local sheep farmers to enter the race for election.

Timothy is a relative new entrant into farming and have been actively farming at Shanaghan for the past 4 years. Timothy is educated to degree level in both Horticulture (UU) and Biological Sciences (QUB). Following graduation, he worked for 10 years in both the veterinary and human pharmaceutical industries. In 2020 the left the pharmaceutical industry to focus on the farm at home. Timothy farms a flock of 220 ewes and manages a breeding herd of Irish Draught and Irish Sport Horses. He has also diversified and established a thriving diversification business (SVS EQUINE) distributing a range of products throughout Ireland and Europe.

Timothy says “As a potential candidate for the Ulster Wool Board, I am passionate about the future of farming in Northern Ireland; in particular, the profitability and sustainability of the sheep industry. On our farm I have implemented the principles of regenerative agriculture, which seek to maximise productivity and profitability in a cost effective and nature friendly way. I believe that sustainability in the wool industry is critical in both its traditional use and in emerging technologies.”

Timothy with his sheepdog Shep.